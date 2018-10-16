Various News: The Bella Twins Watch Their First Tag Match, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Added to November Northeast Wrestling Event

– The Bella Twins watch their first tag team match in the latest episode of Bella Playback from their YouTube channel, which you can see below…

– According to Pwinsider.com, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley have been added to November 9th Northeast Wrestling in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center. Kenny Omega will face Rey Fenix in the main event of the show, Fenix is looking for revenge as Omega defeated his brother Pentagon Jr. at “All In.” Rob Van Dam, Pentagon Jr. and David Arquette are all working the event.