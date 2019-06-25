wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins’ Wine Business Expanding, Stock Down
June 25, 2019
– The Bella Twins are expanding their Belle Radici wine business, as they have recently announced. You can see video below in which Nikki and Brie announce that their wine brand is now available nationwide in Total Wine stores:
– WWE stock closed at $72.08 on Tuesday, down $1.07 (1.46%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.67% on the day.
