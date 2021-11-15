Bellator MMA Fighter To Make Debut For ICW This Weekend

ICW has announced that Bellator MMA fighter Chris ‘The Bad Guy’ Bungard will make his wrestling debut for the company this weekend. Bungard will face Jason Reed at night one of Fear and Loathing on Saturday at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Scotland.

MMA Star Set for Pro Wrestling Debut in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scot., 10 November, 2021 – Bellator MMA fighter Chris ‘The Bad Guy’ Bungard will swap the octagon for the squared circle when he makes his professional wrestling debut at Europe’s biggest wrestling event later this month. The 32-year-old from Holytown will take on wrestler Jason Reed on night 1 of Fear and Loathing – ICW’s two-day flagship event – on Saturday, 20 November at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow.

Bungard and Reed’s match is the culmination of months of feuding between the pair after Reed inadvertently tumbled into Bungard at a live event, prompting a physical altercation between the two.

“I’m going to batter him from bell to bell.” said Bungard.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was a boy. I’m putting myself out of my comfort zone, and that’s where I shine most.

“Ring or cage, I’m coming to put on a show.”

Bungard’s opponent, and full-time roster member, Reed claims the MMA fighter does not know what he is in for.

He said: “I’ve been training hard and working towards this for a long time.

“Chris is putting a lot on the line by stepping into our world.”

Bungard’s match joins a huge card of action across Fear and Loathing weekend, including BBC star Lee Greig’s return to the ring.

Weekend and single-night tickets for ICW Fear and Loathing are available at ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can also watch ICW on-demand on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere.