Bellator MMA Reportedly Made An Offer To TJP

– Wrestling INC reports that Bellator MMA has made an offer to TJP (TJ Perkins) to fight in the promotion. Bellator was reportedly hoping to have TJP fight in November.

Currently, the two sides are discussing pay and the weight class that he would fight at. The weight Bellator wants Perkins to fight at was reportedly too high for him. A deal is reportedly still far from being made.

Jack Swagger (Jake Hagger) is currently on the Bellator roster. WWE superstar Bobby Lashley has also fought in Bellator. In May, it was reported that Bellator was interested in Jack Gallagher.