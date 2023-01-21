Belt Designer Dave Millican Says AEW World Title Is The Best He’s Made

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), belt designer Dave Millican said that the AEW World title is the best belt he’s ever made. Millican has made belts for AEW, WWE, WCW, NJPW and UFC in the past.

He said: ““My favorite — in terms of making a statement, of making an impact — is the AEW title. I legitimately believe that the AEW title is the best-looking belt on television … To me, that one stands out, and it’s not just the convenient answer, or the politically correct answer because I would tell you the truth. I’ve made a lot of belts I don’t care for because that’s just what somebody paid me to do. But I think that one stands out.“