Ben Carter Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported earlier this morning that multiple wrestlers who were at the September 9 AEW tapings have since tested positive for COVID-19. Lance Archer confirmed last night that he was one of the wrestlers, resulting in changes to the show. Now, Ben Carter, who had a standout match with Scorpio Sky on Tuesday night’s taped episode, revealed he has COVID as well.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Man. You literally can’t write it. After this Tuesday I was at an all-time high, and to be honest…I kinda still am. The outpouring of support recently has been utterly mind blowing and I can’t thank everyone enough. Having said that, I had some really cool things lined up in the coming weeks that I now have to back out of. All of which really things.

But hey, I feel fine. I guess I don’t really taste my food as much as I normally do, but I feel fine. For now anyways. Cheers again for all the love that’s been shown. I’m truly living my American dream.”