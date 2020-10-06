Ben Carter Discusses His COVID-19 Diagnosis, Kylie Rae Being Booked to Replace Him Against Alex Shelley

– Fightful recently interviewed indie wrestler Ben Carter, who discussed dealing with his COVID-19 diagnosis, along with not being able to face Alex Shelley as a result for a recent Black Label Pro event. Below are some highlights via Fightful.

Ben Carter on his COVID-19 diagnosis as of Sept. 26: “I’m currently still in isolation. I feel absolutely fine. I think it’s funny that some people have been like, “Oh, well, you caught it in AEW.” It’s like, no, they have a strict testing regimen. Y’ain’t wrestling without a negative test. I’ve got it. I don’t know when. At some point after. I guess I’m one of the lucky ones ‘cause I feel fine. I did kinda, I don’t know if it was a placebo effect or anything, but I was not tasting my food as much as I normally did. Now, I’m fine. Now I taste my food perfectly, but I haven’t shown any cough or anything like that. It’s been a pretty easy ride so far. That’s lucky. But, I’ve made sure I’ve made sure I’ve come into contact with absolutely no one.”

On not being able to face Alex Shelley for Black Label Pro: “I’m very salty that I don’t get to wrestle Alex Shelley for Black Label [Pro Wrestling]. ‘Cause he’s been such a tremendous help for me since the turn of the year. I’d say Marek Brave and Seth Rollins are my wrestling fathers. He’s like my wrestling uncle. He’s been so helpful and he was like, ‘One day we’re gonna wrestle.’ Then we finally get the opportunity to wrestle and it gets taken away. So, I hope that happens at some point in the future. Can’t do AEW, couldn’t do Warrior [Wrestling] last night. So, that kinda sucked. But, hopefully soon I’ll be back to normal and everything will be fine.”

On Kylie Rae being booked as a replacement for Carter against Shellye: “Yeah, I saw that. I was like, ‘Ah! Yeah!’ I don’t believe everything happens for a reason, I just think that things just happen in certain orders. Nothing is meant to happen in my opinion. But, that was pretty cool. I ain’t gonna say it was meant to be, but I’m glad it’s Kylie Rae getting the nod.”