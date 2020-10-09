Ben Carter On Being Surprised By Late Night Dynamite Match With Scorpio Sky, Working With Lee Johnson On AEW Dark

In a recent interview with Fightful, Ben Carter discussed being booked for Late Night Dynamite match against Scorpio Sky, his AEW Dark match against Lee Johnson, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Ben Carter on being surprised by his Late Night Dynamite match with Scorpio Sky: “When I rocked up on the first day of those set of tapings and I saw that I was wrestling Scorpio Sky on a TV special, I had to, like, double check it. I asked a couple of people, “Is that a mistake? I’m pretty sure I was supposed to be on Dark in a five minute match.” So, I was very much surprised by that. Very thankful for it. They had the faith in me to go out there and mix it up on national television with one of their top guys. I was very shocked. It was a very high-pressure situation and I luckily felt like I coped with the pressure well. Everyone was proper supportive and positive about everything. It was surreal having all these people say, “Oh, you did really well.”

“These guys that I’ve watched for ages, being in the same locker room as them to begin with was very [mind blowing]. But, then to have them come up to me and give critiques and tell me I did well here, did well there, stuff to work on, it was great. Insane experience. Again, my brain can’t comprehend how cool that is. I don’t know what the stats were, like how many people actually seen it, but I know it’s probably quite a lot of people. That was very cool. Again, I’m very thankful for the opportunity and to have [Chris] Jericho and Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone and Excalibur calling my match, it’s insane. I had a whole load of emotions and all of them good.”

On his AEW Dark match with Lee Johnson: Lee [Johnson]’s amazing. I think it was really good that he got given the time with me to go out there and say, “No restrictions. Just go out there and put on a show.” That was really cool that that ended up being the case. Lee’s a goddamn superstar. So, hopefully, that match helps catapult him to greater things as well ‘cause he definitely is good enough, he definitely deserves it. I was glad that we got given the opportunity to go out there and have a banger, which is what we did. We’re pleased with that.”

On potentially forming a tag team with Johnson in the future: “Yeah, totally. I think anything that would be given to me, I’d like to think I’d make it work. My little sister watched the Lee match and she was like, ‘You guys are like twins. You guys do the exact same moves.’ It would definitely work. I’d be interested in it. But, we’ll see what happens in the future.”