Ben Carter Talks About Training At Seth Rollins’ School

In an interview with Fightful, Ben Carter spoke about his experience training at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s wrestling school Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. Here are highlights:

On how involved Rollins was during his time there: “It was very cool. ‘Cause they don’t just slap a name on a school and like Rollins is never there. He wasn’t there for the first two weeks of training because he was in Saudi Arabia or a European tour. But, then the next ten weeks, I don’t think he missed a single training session. He was very involved, and that was really, really cool. I just look at the stuff I was doing before I trained there and the stuff after, it’s just a world of difference. It still doesn’t feel real that those guys are my trainers and I can hit them up at any time and ask for their opinions on stuff. You know, critiques on matches and that they’re always there. They’re just a text message away. I can’t say enough good things about the school. If anyone wants to be a pro wrestler and get trained by the best, in my opinion, there’s no better school out there than Black & Brave.”

On seeing Rollins and Becky Lynch regularly: “[Becky Lynch]’s around there quite a bit now. One thing that’s really cool is that once you graduate from Black & Brave that gym is yours for life. So, I can go in and join in any work out that I want that they’re taking part in. Becky and Seth are always working out there. So, sometimes I’ll just pop in there. Most of the time, to be honest. I guess I’m a crossfitter now ‘cause I just work out with them so much. But, yeah, so she’s around quite a fair bit.”