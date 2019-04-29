Best Friends Announced For Over the Budget Battle Royal At AEW Double or Nothing

The power of friendship is coming to Las Vegas. AEW has announced that Chuckie T and Baretta, the team known as Best Friends, have been booked for the Over the Budget Battle Royal at Double or Nothing. The match also includes Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr, Sunny Daze, MJF and Joey Janela. The event happens on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.