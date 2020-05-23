Best Friends Become #1 Contenders To Tag Team Titles At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

Best Friends defeated Private at the Buy-In for AEW Double or Nothing to become the #1 contenders to the tag team titles. It was a back and forth match, but eventually Chuckie T and Trent were able to stop the Gin & Juice to pin Marc Quen with the Strong Zero.

At one point in the match, Private Party hit Cryme Tyme’s finisher, the G9, to pay tribute to Shad Gaspard. You can follow along with our live coverage here.