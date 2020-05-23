wrestling / News
Best Friends Become #1 Contenders To Tag Team Titles At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Best Friends defeated Private at the Buy-In for AEW Double or Nothing to become the #1 contenders to the tag team titles. It was a back and forth match, but eventually Chuckie T and Trent were able to stop the Gin & Juice to pin Marc Quen with the Strong Zero.
At one point in the match, Private Party hit Cryme Tyme’s finisher, the G9, to pay tribute to Shad Gaspard. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The first match of #AEWDoN is here 👏
It's not too late to watch. Order on #BRLive ⬇️ https://t.co/WZ3TJCdXB3 pic.twitter.com/xz8n6sbjYf
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 23, 2020
.@IsiahKassidy and @SexyChuckieT reading from the same playbook! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/J9YUzMPs6k
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
Big spear from @trentylocks but @Marq_Quen is there with the immediate answer! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/neyVgsUwAr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
.@IsiahKassidy with all the momentum! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/abKhX7co4d
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
.@SexyChuckieT and @trentylocks staying a step ahead! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/mysQe71tny
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
🙏 @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen 🙏 #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/I9L7t8wNKQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
Word has it @trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT are in the market for a new pair of belts. #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
➡️ https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/C2VAQWENuk
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon