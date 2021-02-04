wrestling / News
Best Friends Crash Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford’s Wedding, James Mitchell Officiates
Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford’s wedding was overseen by an Impact Wrestling talent in James Mitchell, but it was the Best Friends who crashed the whole thing. Tonight’s episode saw the wedding take place, with Father James Mitchell officiating. This would be Mitchell’s first appearance in AEW.
Miro’s toast was disrupted by Chuckie T. handcuffing Miro’s foot to the ringpost. Afterward, Orange Cassidy jumped out of the giant cake in the ring and helped Chuckie take out Sabian. Ford then went face-first into the wedding cake. You can see clips from the segment below:
