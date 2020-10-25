wrestling / News

WWE News: Best Hell in a Cell Matches Livestream Online, Drew McIntyre Hypes WWE Network Show

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The livestream for WWE’s Best Hell in a Cell Matches is now online. WWE is currently streaming the special, which looks at the top matches from the gimmick, and you can check it out below:

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to hype his show Drew and A on the WWE Network, which will take a dive into the supernatural:

“I felt the @wwenetwork needed something completely unique and out there, like myself. #DrewAndA is a platform to explore my curiosities and look at topics others won’t. Next up, the supernatural and the macabre! Let’s get weird…”

