wrestling / News
WWE News: Best Hell in a Cell Matches Livestream Online, Drew McIntyre Hypes WWE Network Show
– The livestream for WWE’s Best Hell in a Cell Matches is now online. WWE is currently streaming the special, which looks at the top matches from the gimmick, and you can check it out below:
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to hype his show Drew and A on the WWE Network, which will take a dive into the supernatural:
“I felt the @wwenetwork needed something completely unique and out there, like myself. #DrewAndA is a platform to explore my curiosities and look at topics others won’t. Next up, the supernatural and the macabre! Let’s get weird…”
I felt the @wwenetwork needed something completely unique and out there, like myself. #DrewAndA is a platform to explore my curiosities and look at topics others won't. Next up, the supernatural and the macabre! Let's get weird… pic.twitter.com/ojGJtwrure
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Heyman on What A Reigns Loss Would Mean, Bryan Says Now Is His Final Major Run, More
- John Silver Thought He Was Getting Fired From AEW After Hitting Tony Khan In The Face With Mustard Packet