wrestling / News
WWE News: Best NXT Moments at Full Sail University, John Cena Does Make-A-Wish in Virginia
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the greatest NXT moments at Full Sail University. You can see it here:
– John Cena did a Make-A-Wish for a young boy in Staunton, Virginia on Friday. Bob Grebe of WHSV commented on the story with pictures, as you can see below.
Monday night at 11 @WHSV_Alex introduced us to a terminally ill boy named Diego. His birthday wish was to meet @JohnCena. https://t.co/NZqIE7spw0
This morning that wish came true & I was lucky enough to be there. Alex will have the follow-up story tonight on WHSV – TV 3 News pic.twitter.com/nQ0n1FXC9g
— Bob Grebe WHSV (@WHSVBobGrebe) May 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Jerry Sags Shooting on Scott Hall in the Ring in WCW Over a Chair Shot
- Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE, Wanting More Freedom, Discusses Talent Being Scared of Talking to Vince McMahon
- TJ Perkins: ‘Dealing With the 205 Live Producer and Creative Was Miserable’