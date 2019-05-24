wrestling / News

WWE News: Best NXT Moments at Full Sail University, John Cena Does Make-A-Wish in Virginia

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the greatest NXT moments at Full Sail University. You can see it here:

– John Cena did a Make-A-Wish for a young boy in Staunton, Virginia on Friday. Bob Grebe of WHSV commented on the story with pictures, as you can see below.

