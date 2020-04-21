wrestling / News
WWE News: Best NXT TakeOver Matches Compilation Added to Network, MITB Kickoff Show, RAW Top 10
– WWE Network has added a new Best of WWE compilation focusing on the best NXT TakeOver Matches today, hosted by Ryan Pappolla. The included matches are:
* Tyson Kidd vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4 Way
* Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn I
* Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver: London
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn from NXT TakeOver: Dallas
* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Chicago Street Fight from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
* Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
* Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver XXV
– WWE has confirmed that they will be having a one-hour Kickoff Show before WWE Money in the Bank on May 10th. The show will air on WWE Network, WWE.com, and all of WWE’s social media pages.
– Here’s WWE’s RAW Top 10 from last night.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette On WWE Being Called an ‘Essential Business,’ Says Now’s the Right Time For Talent to Unionize
- Jim Ross Says The Rock Would Win If He Ran For President of the United States
- Eric Bischoff Calls AEW & NXT Viewership Numbers ‘Frightening’, Worries They May Not Get All Their Viewers Back, Advocates Taking Shows Off Air For Now
- Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie & Bob Carter He Needed If He Was To Join TNA