WWE News: Best NXT TakeOver Matches Compilation Added to Network, MITB Kickoff Show, RAW Top 10

– WWE Network has added a new Best of WWE compilation focusing on the best NXT TakeOver Matches today, hosted by Ryan Pappolla. The included matches are:

* Tyson Kidd vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4 Way

* Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn I

* Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver: London

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn from NXT TakeOver: Dallas

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Chicago Street Fight from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II

* Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

* Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship from NXT TakeOver XXV

– WWE has confirmed that they will be having a one-hour Kickoff Show before WWE Money in the Bank on May 10th. The show will air on WWE Network, WWE.com, and all of WWE’s social media pages.

– Here’s WWE’s RAW Top 10 from last night.