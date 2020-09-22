Best Of Clash of Champions Collection Added To WWE Network, 10 Matches Included

The WWE Network has added a new Best of Clash of Champions collection to its catalog.

Here’s the teaser for the new collection, which includes over four hours of classic Clash of Champions matches:

Championship glory is at stake in the greatest title matches from Clash of Champions and the WCW series that inspired it. Relive classic battles featuring Ric Flair, Sting and “Stunning” Steve Austin, as well as modern showdowns with Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The matches include:

-Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (Two out of Three Falls) at Clash of the Champions VI: Ragin Cajun

-Cactus Jack vs. Ron Simmons for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Clash of the Champions XX

-Ric Flair vs. Sting (Unification of the WCW World and International Heavyweight Championships) at Clash of the Champions XXVI

-Ricky Steamboat vs. Steve Austin for the WCW United States Championship at Clash of the Champions XXVIII

-Bull Nakano vs. Madusa at Clash of the Champions XXXIII

-“Diamond” Dallas Page and Lex Luger versus Scott Hall and Randy Savage at Clash of the Champions XXXV

-Sheamus vs. Cesaro (Match Seven In Best-Of-Seven Series) at Clash of Champions 2016

-Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Lumberjack Match) at Clash of Champions 2017

-Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2019

-Sasha Banks versus Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions 2019