Best of Edge WrestleMania Matches Special Now Online

March 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has released their new Best of WWE compilation, looking at Edge’s best Wrestlemania matches. The compilation was added this afternoon and is available vie the service.

Among the matches are:

* TLZ 2 Match at WrestleMania 17: Dudley Boyz vs. Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: The Undertaker vs. Edge
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena vs. The Big Show vs. Edge
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Edge vs. Chri Jericho

