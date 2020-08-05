Best of Jeff Hardy Collection Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a new collection focusing on the Best of Jeff Hardy. It runs for around four hours and is hosted by Matt Camp. The match list includes:

* Jeff Hardy vs. 1-2-3 Kid, WWF Superstars, June 25, 1994

* Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H for the Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown, April 12, 2001

* Jeff Hardy vs. The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Championship (Ladder Match), Raw, July 1, 2002

* Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship (Steel Cage Match), New Year’s Revolution 2007

* Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Edge for the WWE Championship, Armageddon 2008

* Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (I Quit Match), Backlash 2009

* Jeff Hardy vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship (Ladder Match), Extreme Rules 2009

* Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Night of Champions 2009

* Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (Hell in a Cell Match), Hell in a Cell 2018

* Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in the first-round of the Intercontinental Title Tournament, SmackDown, May 12, 2020