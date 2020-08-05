wrestling / News
Best of Jeff Hardy Collection Added To WWE Network
The WWE Network has added a new collection focusing on the Best of Jeff Hardy. It runs for around four hours and is hosted by Matt Camp. The match list includes:
* Jeff Hardy vs. 1-2-3 Kid, WWF Superstars, June 25, 1994
* Jeff Hardy vs. Triple H for the Intercontinental Championship, SmackDown, April 12, 2001
* Jeff Hardy vs. The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Championship (Ladder Match), Raw, July 1, 2002
* Johnny Nitro vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship (Steel Cage Match), New Year’s Revolution 2007
* Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Edge for the WWE Championship, Armageddon 2008
* Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Hardy (I Quit Match), Backlash 2009
* Jeff Hardy vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship (Ladder Match), Extreme Rules 2009
* Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Night of Champions 2009
* Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (Hell in a Cell Match), Hell in a Cell 2018
* Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in the first-round of the Intercontinental Title Tournament, SmackDown, May 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Getting Upset With Him Over Elizabeth, Reconciling At A Doctor’s Office Shortly Before He Died
- Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE TV Tapings, Talents Rumored for Possible Storyline (Spoilers)
- Backstage Rumors on Chaos Heading Into Raw, Vince McMahon Meeting With Writing Team Before Investors Call
- Tommy Dreamer Claims He Fought Shane McMahon ‘Many Times in a Warehouse’ Following Raw Underground