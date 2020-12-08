Best Of Keith Lee Collection Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a Best of Keith Lee collection to its catalog, and it showcases Lee’s most noteworthy moments and matches thus far with the company.

Here’s the teaser for the new collection, which features around three hours of matches from Lee’s career:

Keith Lee basks in the glory of his best matches in NXT and WWE. The agile super-heavyweight shows off his unparalleled talent in must-see battles like his Winner Takes All Match against Adam Cole and his WWE Payback showdown against Randy Orton.

The matches and segments in the Best of Keith Lee collection include:

* Matt Camp discusses Keith Lee’s career prior to WWE

* Keith Lee vs. Marcel Barthel on NXT TV on August 8, 2018

* Men Survivor Series Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2019

* Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest for the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship on NXT TV on January 8, 2020

* Keith Lee vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship on NXT TV on January 22, 2020

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship on NXT TV on June 17, 2020

* Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole in a Winner Take All for the NXT and North American Championship Match at NXT Great American Bash on June 24, 2020

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton at WWE Payback 2020

* Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre on Raw on September 21, 2020