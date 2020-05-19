Various News: Best of Macho Man Randy Savage on WWE Network, Zack Ryder Unboxing Video

– The WWE Network has added a new compilation for the late WWE Hall of Famer, Macho Man Randy Savage. The compilation runs four hours and is narrated by Matt Camp. Here’s the lineup for the WWE Network:

* “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Tito Santana for the Intercontinental Championship -Boston Garden, February 8, 1986

* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship – WrestleMania III

* “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase for the vacant WWF Championship – WrestleMania IV

* Hulk Hogan versus “Macho Man” Randy Savage for the WWF Championship – WrestleMania V

* “Macho King” Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior (Career Threatening Match) – WrestleMania VII

* “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts – Saturday Night’s Main Event, February 8, 1992

* “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Nature Boy” Ric Flair for the WWF Championship – WrestleMania VIII

* “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Nature Boy” Ric Flair (Lifeguard Match) – WCW Bash at the Beach 1995

* “Diamond” Dallas Page vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage (Lights Out, No Disqualification, Fall Count Anywhere Match) – WCW Great American Bash 1997

* Sid and “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Kevin Nash and Sting for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship – WCW Bash at the Beach 1999

– Zack Ryder released a new ProWrestlingTees haul unboxing video. You can check out that video below.