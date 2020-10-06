WWE News: Best of Mickie James Added to WWE Network, Nikki Bella Discusses Her First Kiss, Stock Closes Up

– WWE has added a new “Best of” special to the WWE Network looking at Mickie James. The Best of Mickie James looks at the best moments and matches of James’ career and is now available in the VOD section.

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.76 on Tuesday, up $0.54 (1.38%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.34% on the day.

– WWE posted a clip from a recent episode of Uncool with Alexa Bliss, with Nikki Bella telling the tale of her first kiss. The clip is below: