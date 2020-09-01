Best Of Rey Mysterio Collection Added To WWE Network, 8 Classic Matches Included

The WWE Network has added a new Best of Rey Mysterio collection to its catalog.

Here’s the teaser for the new collection, which is around two hours and 30 minutes of classic Mysterio matches:

Booyaka! Booyaka! Rey Mysterio overcomes formidable odds against the best of WWE, WCW and ECW in this match anthology celebrating The Ultimate Underdog. Bouts include his ECW classic against Juventud Guerrera that introduced him to American audiences and a pair of legendary battles with Eddie Guerrero in WCW and WWE

The matches include:

– Rey Mysterio vs. Juventud Guerrera at ECW Big Ass Extreme Bash 1996

– Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WCW Cruiserweight Title at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

– Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle at Summerslam 2002

– Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match for the custody of Dominik at Summerslam 2005

– Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels on the 11/14/05 edition of RAW

– Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22

– Rey Mysterio vs. Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship at The Bash 2009

– Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade in a 2/3 Falls Match on the 1/22/19 edition of SmackDown