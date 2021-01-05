Best Of Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a new Best of Roman Reigns’ Championship Matches collection to its catalog, with the company spotlighting some of the current Universal Champion’s top title matches thus far in his career.

Here’s the teaser for the collection, which features around three and a half hours of classic Reigns matches:

Roman Reigns takes his place at the head of the table and the top of WWE in this anthology of The Big Dog’s championship matches. Superstars who step into Reigns’ yard include Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman and Triple H.

The matches include:

*The Usos vs. The Shield for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank 2013

*Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the Dec. 14, 2005 edition of RAW

*Roman Reigns vs. Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 32

*AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an Extreme Rules Match at Extreme Rules 2016

*Roman Reigns vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on the Nov. 20, 2017 edition of RAW

*Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship on the Jan. 1, 2018 edition of RAW

*Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam 2018

*Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Payback 2020

*Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions 2020