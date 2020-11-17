Best Of Survivor Series Collection Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a Best of Survivor Series collection to its catalog.

Here’s the teaser for the new collection, which is around five hours and 30 minutes of classic Survivor Series matches:

It’s survival of the fittest with Survivor Series’ greatest matches ever. The best of WWE’s Fall Classic includes everything from The Undertaker’s pivotal showdown with Hulk Hogan to Raw, SmackDown and NXT’s battle for brand supremacy.

The matches include:

* The Undertaker vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship at Survivor Series 1991

* Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart for the WWF Championship at Survivor Series 1992

* Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1996

* Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2005

* Team DX vs. Team Rated RKO in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match) at Survivor Series 2006

* The Rock and John Cena vs. The Miz and R-Truth at Survivor Series 2011

* Team Authority vs. Team John Cena in a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2014

* Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016

* Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018

* Team Raw versus Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT in a Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2019