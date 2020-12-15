Best Of TLC Collection Added To WWE Network

The WWE Network has added a new Best of TLC collection to its catalog, with a variety of matches included.

Here’s the teaser for the new Best of TLC collection, which is nearly four hours of matches from previous editions of the event:

To the WWE Universe, TLC has only one meaning – Tables, Ladders & Chairs. This collection of TLC’s most hard-hitting, high-flying and exciting matches features John Cena, The New Day and Becky Lynch going to war in a multitude of match types, including the show’s iconic Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match.

The matches include:

* Sheamus vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship in a Tables Match at TLC 2009

*D-Generation X vs. JeriShow for the Unified Tag Team Championship in a TLC Match at TLC 2009

*Divas of Doom vs. LayCool in a Tables Match at TLC 2010

*Big Show vs. Mark Henry for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Chairs Match at TLC 2011

*John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a TLC Match at TLC 2013

*Lucha Dragons vs. The Usos versus The New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a TLC Match at TLC 2015

*Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match at TLC 2016

*AJ Styles vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor at TLC 2017

*Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a TLC Match at TLC 2018