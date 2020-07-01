wrestling / News
Best Of United States Championship Collection Added to WWE Network
The WWE has added a new ‘The Best of US Championship Matches’ collection to the WWE Network, which is available through the free tier. It runs at nearly three and a half hours and is hosted by Matt Camp. It includes the following matches:
* Magnum TA vs. Tully Blanchard (I Quit/Steel Cage match) – NWA Starrcade 1985
* Rick Rude vs. Sting – Clash of the Champions XXVII
* Lex Luger vs. Bret Hart – WCW Monday Nitro (August 10, 1998)
* The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle – RAW (November 5, 2001)
* John Cena vs. The Big Show – Wrestlemania XX
* Matt Hardy vs. MVP – Backlash 2008
* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz – Night of Champions 2010
* Tyson Kidd vs. Cesaro – NXT (October 31, 2012)
* John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (US/WWE Title Match) – Summerslam 2015
* Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (Shane McMahon as guest referee) – Summerslam 2017
* Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade – Royal Rumble 2020 Kickoff
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says He Wants 30-40 Minute Match With Drew McIntyre, Talks Possibly Facing Edge Again
- Stu Bennett Discusses Plans for Lucha Underground Character, WWE Studios Film vs. Independent Film, More
- QT Marshall Doesn’t Want The Nightmare Factory To Be AEW Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role