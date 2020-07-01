Best Of United States Championship Collection Added to WWE Network

The WWE has added a new ‘The Best of US Championship Matches’ collection to the WWE Network, which is available through the free tier. It runs at nearly three and a half hours and is hosted by Matt Camp. It includes the following matches:

* Magnum TA vs. Tully Blanchard (I Quit/Steel Cage match) – NWA Starrcade 1985

* Rick Rude vs. Sting – Clash of the Champions XXVII

* Lex Luger vs. Bret Hart – WCW Monday Nitro (August 10, 1998)

* The Undertaker vs. Kurt Angle – RAW (November 5, 2001)

* John Cena vs. The Big Show – Wrestlemania XX

* Matt Hardy vs. MVP – Backlash 2008

* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz – Night of Champions 2010

* Tyson Kidd vs. Cesaro – NXT (October 31, 2012)

* John Cena vs. Seth Rollins (US/WWE Title Match) – Summerslam 2015

* Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (Shane McMahon as guest referee) – Summerslam 2017

* Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade – Royal Rumble 2020 Kickoff