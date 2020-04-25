Best of WrestleMania Marathon Set For Next Week on FOX Sports 1, WWE Block Set For May 5th

WWE has set their programming blocks for the next two weeks on FOX Sports 1 Tuesday night and next week’s focus is WrestleMania. The company announced on Friday that next week will be a “Best of WrestleMania” block as follows:

7 PM ET: John Cena

8 PM ET: Triple H

9 PM ET: The Undertaker

10 PM ET: Shawn Michaels

11 PM ET: WWE Backstage

Then on May 5th, the programming block will be as follows:

7 PM ET: Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches

8 PM ET: Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches

9 PM ET: Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches

10 PM ET: Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches

11 PM ET: WWE Backstage