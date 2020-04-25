wrestling / News

Best of WrestleMania Marathon Set For Next Week on FOX Sports 1, WWE Block Set For May 5th

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has set their programming blocks for the next two weeks on FOX Sports 1 Tuesday night and next week’s focus is WrestleMania. The company announced on Friday that next week will be a “Best of WrestleMania” block as follows:

7 PM ET: John Cena
8 PM ET: Triple H
9 PM ET: The Undertaker
10 PM ET: Shawn Michaels
11 PM ET: WWE Backstage

Then on May 5th, the programming block will be as follows:

7 PM ET: Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches
8 PM ET: Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches
9 PM ET: Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches
10 PM ET: Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches
11 PM ET: WWE Backstage

