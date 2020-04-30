Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade Listing

– As previously reported, the WWE was going to add a The Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade compilation to the WWE Network this week. That compilation is now available. It’s hosted by Ryan Pappolla and runs about three-and-a-half hours. Here’s the lineup:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Batista Steel Cage Match for the Number One Contender to the World Heavyweight Championship) – January 15, 2010

* Kane vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship – January 7, 2011

* Christian vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship – July 27, 2012

* Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship – July 19, 2016

* Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the Smackdown Women’s Championship (Steel Cage Match) – January 17, 2017

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – June 27, 2017

* AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship – November 7, 2017

* John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade and Zelina Vega – January 1, 2019

* Rey Mysterio versus Andrade – January 15, 2019

* Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston – May 28, 2019

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Ladder Match) – October 4, 2019

* Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship – October 11, 2019