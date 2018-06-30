ROH Best in the World Post-Show and Off-Air Notes

– As previously reported, Ring of Honor (ROH) held its Best in the World event last night. Below are some off-air notes after the show ended last night, courtesy of PWInsider

After Best in the World (presumably) went off the air, Dalton sat on the ring apron for a while reminding us how great he is, when Cody came towards him to shake his hand. Dalton accepted. Then Cody put Dalton’s arm over his shoulders and gave him some assistance getting to the back.

In other notes, the show was a lot of fun live.

The crowd had tremendous energy all night and just seem to be in a great mood.

Cary Silkin and Joe Koff were striding around the concourse prior to the show. Cary gave me an autograph, which was nice of him.

The line for the Meet and Greet was legitimately 45 minutes long just to get in, then another 20 minutes or so to get to the Bullet Club guys. There were hundreds of people getting photos and autographs, by far the most I’ve ever seen at a Baltimore ROH show.

The Dawgs beat The Boys in the first dark match.

Johnathan Gresham won the second dark match, but I missed his opponent.