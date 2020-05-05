wrestling / News
Various News: Best of WWE Money in the Bank Match Listing, Impact Wrestling Opening Video
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– The Best of WWE: Money in the Bank is now available on WWE Network. The four hour compilation features:
* 2007 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – WrestleMania 23
* Raw Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2010
* World Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2012
* 2014 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2014
* 2016 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2016
* 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2018
* 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2019
* 2019 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2019
– Here’s the opening video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
