Various News: Best of WWE Money in the Bank Match Listing, Impact Wrestling Opening Video

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
John Cena Money in the Bank WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches

– The Best of WWE: Money in the Bank is now available on WWE Network. The four hour compilation features:

* 2007 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – WrestleMania 23
* Raw Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2010
* World Title Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2012
* 2014 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2014
* 2016 Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2016
* 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2018
* 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2019
* 2019 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Money in the Bank 2019

– Here’s the opening video for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

