Beth Hardy Slams Matt Hardy’s Statement on Jeff’s DWI Arrest, Reby Fires Back

– Beth Hardy and Reby Hardy got into it on Twitter last night over Matt’s statement on his brother’s DWI arrest. As reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier this month and charged with a DWI in North Carolina. Matt posted to Twitter on the 5th to comment on the arrest, stating, “Since so many have asked me about my brother. I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.”

Beth, who is Jeff’s wife, took to Twitter last night to express her displeasure with the statement, saying:

Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from “family” when it comes to me or Jeff. “Family” quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff. — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) October 13, 2019

Jeff & I are handling our business. Hence no post from either of us about what happened. Going forward, if you don’t hear it from us, disregard it. We don’t need any “well wishes” from “family”. — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) October 13, 2019

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with the always-outspoken Reby. Matt’s wife posted a lengthy response, the full text of which is below: