wrestling / News
Beth Hardy Slams Matt Hardy’s Statement on Jeff’s DWI Arrest, Reby Fires Back
– Beth Hardy and Reby Hardy got into it on Twitter last night over Matt’s statement on his brother’s DWI arrest. As reported, Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier this month and charged with a DWI in North Carolina. Matt posted to Twitter on the 5th to comment on the arrest, stating, “Since so many have asked me about my brother. I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.”
Beth, who is Jeff’s wife, took to Twitter last night to express her displeasure with the statement, saying:
Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from “family” when it comes to me or Jeff. “Family” quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff.
— Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) October 13, 2019
Jeff & I are handling our business. Hence no post from either of us about what happened. Going forward, if you don’t hear it from us, disregard it. We don’t need any “well wishes” from “family”.
— Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) October 13, 2019
Apparently, that didn’t sit well with the always-outspoken Reby. Matt’s wife posted a lengthy response, the full text of which is below:
No matter how much you dislike him, MATT IS STILL HIS BROTHER, here LONG before your ass & is family, not ‘family,’ PERIOD. Any statements from Matt about Jeff don’t need YOUR approval; it ain’t about YOU. I know it kills you to have anyone acknowledge that the facade of a perfect life you try to maintain is a f**king joke, but not everyone thinks the sun shines out of your asses, Beth, and not everyone wants to be complicit in your ‘protecting’ & enabling of a man who is well on his way to killing himself or someone else.
You’re an idiot if you really believe Jeff’s actions don’t affect Matt; they do & and he has every f**king right to speak his mind on HIS OWN BROTHER. Remember, he speaks from EXPERIENCE. Unlike you, we don’t run & hide from our issues & pretend nothing is or was ever wrong in this house. Matt was the absolute worst & I’ve seen how bad it can truly get. I know how this story ends if you don’t f**king wake up already. Worry about THAT instead of what is said to ‘f**king nobodies online,’ as you so eloquently describe their fans.
It’s not ‘talking s**t,’ it’s living in REALITY & holding people accountable when they need it. Maybe it’s time to put the wine emojis away, drop the Twitter stuntin’ & put that energy into keeping your man from driving f**ked up on the street I drive WITH MY CHILDREN before trying to come at a man for addressing his own blood/business partner. In short, & as always, MIND YOUR F**KING BUSINESS.
Hi, neighbor ! His @ is @MATTHARDYBRAND. Also, we live 100 feet away. Pull tf up if you got such an issue 😘🍷🍷🍷#loveandlight #prayers #blessyourheart #yall pic.twitter.com/iaQSPxD4hH
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 13, 2019
