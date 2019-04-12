WWE News: Beth Phoenix and Dash Wilder Pay Tribute to Edge on Retirement Anniversary, Alexa Bliss Shows Gratitude, Superstars Who Benefited From Superstar Shakeup

– Edge posted a message to Twitter to reflect on the fact that it has been eight years (as of yesterday) since he retired from professional wrestling. He wrote:

Today is 8 yrs since I retired. This pic is from right after announcing it. That’s a look of relief after 20 yrs of fulfilling all of my dreams and then some. I’ve since helped make 94 episodes of television, a podcast & 2 beautiful little girls. Not exactly “retirement” I guess pic.twitter.com/bAUz8m5B3x — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2019

This prompted responses from both Dash Wilder and his wife Beth Phoenix. They wrote:

Adam, you were meant to shine on every mountain you climb. Whether it’s getting your PhD in Beardology on the second biggest tv show in the world (Hi @HistoryVikings !) or embarrassing Lyric & Ruby with your bottomless pit of Dad jokes, I’ll always be your biggest fan! https://t.co/4Gk03ApWtN — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 11, 2019

– Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter:

After hosting wrestlemania Ive had time to reflect over the amazing moments in my career over the last few years.none of them were because of me https://t.co/UUBeRvohZe thank u to every person, trainer, friend, writer, producer,cameraman,referee & opponent who’s made it possible — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 12, 2019

