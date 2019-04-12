wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix and Dash Wilder Pay Tribute to Edge on Retirement Anniversary, Alexa Bliss Shows Gratitude, Superstars Who Benefited From Superstar Shakeup
– Edge posted a message to Twitter to reflect on the fact that it has been eight years (as of yesterday) since he retired from professional wrestling. He wrote:
Today is 8 yrs since I retired. This pic is from right after announcing it. That’s a look of relief after 20 yrs of fulfilling all of my dreams and then some. I’ve since helped make 94 episodes of television, a podcast & 2 beautiful little girls. Not exactly “retirement” I guess pic.twitter.com/bAUz8m5B3x
This prompted responses from both Dash Wilder and his wife Beth Phoenix. They wrote:
Adam, you were meant to shine on every mountain you climb. Whether it’s getting your PhD in Beardology on the second biggest tv show in the world (Hi @HistoryVikings !) or embarrassing Lyric & Ruby with your bottomless pit of Dad jokes, I’ll always be your biggest fan! https://t.co/4Gk03ApWtN
A decade ago I was working at a gym in Asheville, NC. I was wrestling as much as possible, struggling. Trying anything I could to get noticed. One day my manager from work calls me and says “dude, where are you!? Edge just walked in and wants to join the gym.” Obviously, I didn’t believe him. There’s no way Edge is in Asheville signing up at the gym I work at. Turns out, he was. He’d bought a house in the area and was moving there from Tampa. At the time he was recovering from a torn Achilles. Whenever he’d come in we’d have casual conversations and I’d ask him how things were going. I tried not to bother him with wrestling talk because I know he got that a lot. Fast forward a few months, he’s the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. One day at the gym he says “so I hear you’re a wrestler, how come you never bring that up?” By the end of the conversation he’d given me his email address and asked me to send him some matches so he could critique them and give me advice. The WWE champion was offering to watch my stuff and give me advice 🤯. Not long after that, he was forced to retire because of his neck injuries. He never let it get him down, and he STILL went out of his way to help me get better and achieve my dream. Watching match after match. Promo after promo. Letting me stay in his guesthouse when I had no where else to stay because I was chasing this crazy dream. 20 years of doing this at the highest level. Achieving more than most could ever hope for. And no matter what he was going through, making time to help me and countless others. I have serious doubts I’d be where I am today without his help and selflessness. Thank you, Adam. Keep enjoying “retirement.”
– Alexa Bliss posted the following on Twitter:
After hosting wrestlemania Ive had time to reflect over the amazing moments in my career over the last few years.none of them were because of me https://t.co/UUBeRvohZe thank u to every person, trainer, friend, writer, producer,cameraman,referee & opponent who’s made it possible
– WWE has a new video looking at superstars who have benefited from the Superstar Shakeup over the years.