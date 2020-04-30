wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo Were Not At Last Night’s NXT
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
While the voices of Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo were heard on last night’s episode of NXT, neither were actually at the Performance Center doing commentary. According to the latest Wrestling Observer radio, Phoenix and Ranallo recorded their lines from home since the show was taped, with Tom Phillips substituting for Nigel McGuinness.
It was previously reported that Ranallo has decided not to fly in for WWE tapings due to the pandemic. Beth Phoenix, meanwhile, has been away because of her young children, same as Nigel.
