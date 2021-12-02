Beth Phoenix Announces She Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team

In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix announced that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. Beth Phoenix debuted as a commentator in WWE in 2017, working in the role part-time before being promoted to full-time in 2019. She wrote:

“Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT. While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episodes with NXT and am incredibly proud of the brand. I will forever be grateful to Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole, and my entire NXT family both in and out of the ring for the amazing opportunity. NXT will always be a part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT. Leave the porch light on for me!“