WWE News: Beth Phoenix and Billie Kay Are Down For a Fight, Dash Wilder Jokes About Match With Rob Gronkowski & Mojo Rawley

March 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beth Phoenix Natalya Raw

– Beth Phoenix and Billy Kay are up stepping in the ring together. In response to The IIconics calling out Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Phoenix said she appreciated Kay’s style which led to a reply from Kay:

– Dash Wilder of The Revival reacted to the news that Rob Gronkwoski was retiring from the NFL by joking that The Revival could face Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania:

