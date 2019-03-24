wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix and Billie Kay Are Down For a Fight, Dash Wilder Jokes About Match With Rob Gronkowski & Mojo Rawley
– Beth Phoenix and Billy Kay are up stepping in the ring together. In response to The IIconics calling out Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Phoenix said she appreciated Kay’s style which led to a reply from Kay:
So #IIconics are looking for a fight? @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE I like your style. #DivasOfDoom #Wrestlemania
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 24, 2019
Awww Beth, it would be an honor to beat you & @NatbyNature at #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/xHsJ0QfToi
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 24, 2019
– Dash Wilder of The Revival reacted to the news that Rob Gronkwoski was retiring from the NFL by joking that The Revival could face Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley at WrestleMania:
We’ll probably face @RobGronkowski and Mojo at Mania.
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 24, 2019
