Beth Phoenix Blames “Compartmentalizing” For The Difficulty In Getting Back Into The Ring

Beth Phoenix spoke at the post-show press conference for WWE Elimination Chamber and shared her thoughts on the complexity of sporadically returning for performances now that she’s no longer a full-time wrestler (per Wrestling Inc). With over a year since her last appearance to compete, Phoenix explained the obstacles she had to overcome and her perspective to reasserting her readiness as a performer. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete press conference below.

On what needs to be overcome in order to re-enter the ring after a long break: “I knew I had to put in the extra hours, the consistency in the gym to be able to stand toe to toe and bring it because it’s difficult. At home, I am a mom, I spend a lot of my time raising our children, taking them to school, being soccer mom, and it’s kind of compartmentalizing the killer instinct that you need to get in the ring and do what we do.”

On working with Edge to get back into fighting form: “We take some time to go to the ring and train on off days and put in a special effort for that. Because, again, the women’s division now is incredible and I definitely wanted to be able to hang.”