Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix in Clip From Tonight’s Edge & Christian Show, Paul Heyman Has ‘Strategy Session’ With Brock Lesnar

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beth Phoenix

– Beth Phoenix appears in a clip posted in advance of tonight’s The Edge & Christian Show, which airs after Raw. The video features Beth Phoenix and Kairi Sane in a Kill Bill parody, with Phoenix channeling Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Sane as a Go Go Yubari-like character:

– Paul Heyman noted on Twitter that he was at a steakhouse in Orlando for a “super late night strategy sesssion” last night with Brock Lesnar ahead of their appearance on Raw:

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, Edge and Christian, Paul Heyman, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading