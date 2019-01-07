wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix in Clip From Tonight’s Edge & Christian Show, Paul Heyman Has ‘Strategy Session’ With Brock Lesnar
– Beth Phoenix appears in a clip posted in advance of tonight’s The Edge & Christian Show, which airs after Raw. The video features Beth Phoenix and Kairi Sane in a Kill Bill parody, with Phoenix channeling Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Sane as a Go Go Yubari-like character:
– Paul Heyman noted on Twitter that he was at a steakhouse in Orlando for a “super late night strategy sesssion” last night with Brock Lesnar ahead of their appearance on Raw:
Super late night strategy session in Orlando with the reigning defending undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Brrrrrrrrrrrrock Lesnar. Even in a 5 star steakhouse that graciously stayed open late just for us, The Beast deserves a proper introduction! @BrockLesnar #RAW pic.twitter.com/BrS6Np8ZF4
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 7, 2019