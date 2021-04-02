Beth Phoenix Comments on Approaching Two Years On NXT Commentary

Beth Phoenix has been on the NXT broadcast team for almost two years now, and took to social media to comment. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to her Twitter account to look back on her time on the commentary team, thanking her fellow broadcasters.

Phoenix wrote:

“Almost 2 years as one of the voices of @WWENXT …During my tenure, I’ve competed in the Royal Rumble, done live remote announcing, homeschooled, and even ate an RKO. BUT most importantly I finally feel confident at the desk. Thank you @VicJosephWWE @StuBennett @TomPhillipsWWE”

Bennett posted to Twitter to reply, as you can see below:

