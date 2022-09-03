Beth Phoenix on the Emotions of Seeing Edge Making His WWE Comeback

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed the emotions of her husband Edge making his return to wrestling and WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Beth Phoenix on the emotions before Edge’s comeback at the Royal Rumble: “Before the Royal Rumble comeback, we had so many emotions. I was terrified, just terrified. … A couple of nights before we left to go to that event, you know, everything was super sneaky at that time, we had a chartered flight, like a druid. We watched ‘Rocky Balboa’. … We just bawled our eyes out because it’s resonated with us so much.”

Beth Phoenix on Edge wrestling Damian Priest in his hometown of Toronto: “This is like, national Adam Copeland [Edge] week. It was super exciting to be there to watch Adam, and I’m actually there for all of Adam’s matches, just not typically on camera. I typically sit in the front row, kind of hidden.

On her accomplishments compared to her loved ones: “When I get to do stuff, it’s amazing. … It’s nothing compared to being able to see the ones you love succeed. I’m so proud and just so happy to see him get to write his final chapter. It’s hard as a performer to get that ripped away from you. … He’s kicking a**, like, I don’t know how he’s doing it.”