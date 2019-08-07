wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Gives Best Wishes To Rachael Evers, Shane McMahon Taunts Kevin Owens, Bayley Defeats Charlotte In Smackdown Dark Match
– Beth Phoenix gave best wishes to Rachael Evers on Twitter, who had successful surgery yesterday on a torn ACL in her knee. Phoenix wrote:
10 years after ACL surgery got me thinking about @RachaelEversWWE who is getting hers fixed up today! Best wishes my friend…I promise it gets better!! pic.twitter.com/UhbTxYpANu
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 6, 2019
– Shane McMahon is taunting Kevin Owens prior to their match at Summerslam, and after his attack on KO during last night’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote on Twitter:
Pinfall. Submission. DQ. Count out.
Either way, the crowd will sing…
Na na na na…na na na na…
Hey. Hey. Hey. Gooooodbye! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1gL5AHb0sj
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 7, 2019
– Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the dark match main event of last night’s Smackdown/205 Live taping.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg Being Angry At Chris Jericho During WCW Angle, Jericho Not Being Happy About How Feud Ended
- Cody On Why He Doesn’t Want AEW to Cater to ‘Casual Fans,’ Dangers Trying to Appeal to Everybody
- Bruce Prichard on Whether Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Was Always the WrestleMania X8 Plan, Plans to Build to Austin vs. Hogan