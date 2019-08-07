WWE News: Beth Phoenix Gives Best Wishes To Rachael Evers, Shane McMahon Taunts Kevin Owens, Bayley Defeats Charlotte In Smackdown Dark Match

– Beth Phoenix gave best wishes to Rachael Evers on Twitter, who had successful surgery yesterday on a torn ACL in her knee. Phoenix wrote:

10 years after ACL surgery got me thinking about @RachaelEversWWE who is getting hers fixed up today! Best wishes my friend…I promise it gets better!! pic.twitter.com/UhbTxYpANu — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 6, 2019

– Shane McMahon is taunting Kevin Owens prior to their match at Summerslam, and after his attack on KO during last night’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote on Twitter:

Pinfall. Submission. DQ. Count out.

Either way, the crowd will sing…

Na na na na…na na na na…

Hey. Hey. Hey. Gooooodbye! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1gL5AHb0sj — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 7, 2019

– Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the dark match main event of last night’s Smackdown/205 Live taping.