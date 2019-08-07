wrestling / News

WWE News: Beth Phoenix Gives Best Wishes To Rachael Evers, Shane McMahon Taunts Kevin Owens, Bayley Defeats Charlotte In Smackdown Dark Match

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beth Phoenix

– Beth Phoenix gave best wishes to Rachael Evers on Twitter, who had successful surgery yesterday on a torn ACL in her knee. Phoenix wrote:

– Shane McMahon is taunting Kevin Owens prior to their match at Summerslam, and after his attack on KO during last night’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote on Twitter:

– Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the dark match main event of last night’s Smackdown/205 Live taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Beth Phoenix, Shane McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading