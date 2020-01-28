wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Tweets About Relationship With Natalya, Drew McIntyre On The Bump, The Rock in Super Bowl Spot
– Beth Phoenix tweeted about her relationship with Natalya: “For 15 years
@NatbyNature, we have been chasing dreams as opponents, teammates and friends. We’ve each done a lot…BUT…We are even better…working together. #NowWeAreSquare #IronWomen”
– Drew McIntyre is set to be in-studio for The Bump on Wednesday. Bully Ray has also been announced for the show and tweeted about it:
– The Rock posted to Instagram about heading to Miami to shoot a Super Bowl commercial for Teremana Tequila: “Super Bowl bound. Our @teremana tequila tour 🥃 rolls on to MIAMI to shoot our Teremana Super Bowl spot. Been a wild past two weeks in my life, so I’m grateful to raise a glass of our tequila with my family and friends for the big game. #Teremana 🥃 #SuperBowlSpot @hhgarcia41 📸”
