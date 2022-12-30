Beth Phoenix Says She’s Not Retired, Talks Possible Return To the Ring

Beth Phoenix hasn’t competed in almost a year, but she hates saying that she’s retired because “it’s never true.” Phoenix’s return to the ring has been teased a bit during Edge’s feud with Judgment Day, but she has yet to step into the ring to help battle the faction. Phoenix appeared on Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies and 1 Truth recently and was asked if she was going to make an in-ring return.

“Who knows these days,” the WWE Hall of Famer said (per Fightful). “I say this every single time, it’s the most cliche thing, but never say never. Retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing, right? It’s embarrassing to say I’m retired because it’s never true.”

In addition to her in-ring work, Phoenix has worked as a commentator for WWE, joining the commentary booth in NXT from 2019 to late 2021.