Beth Phoenix on Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair’s Real-Life Tension, Looking at Their Perspectives

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed the feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and how the two women appear to have genuine heat with one another. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Beth Phoenix on Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch: “We’ve had big female stars before, right? But this is the first time that women are being featured in pretty much at the same level of the men. We are having women main event tours or PPVs and WrestleMania and everything. These types of conflict have always existed, but we’ve just never had such a microscope on them. You’ve got these two women who are these massive stars that have done everything and their big personalities are clashing right now.”

Phoenix on looking at things from both women’s perspectives: “It’s really easy to see both perspectives and understand, ‘okay, I see Charlotte’s points.’ Charlotte is consistent as all hell, she performs at an excellent level consistently for years. She’s athletic, she can cut a promo, she looks the part. Sometimes, all of those things, she said in an interview, rub people the wrong way. On Becky’s side, she started out as the underdog, I feel like she had to scratch and claw her way and then got over organically and has then reinvented herself,” Beth stated. “Whereas Charlotte’s been kind of the same character standing tall above the rest for a long time.”

Her thoughts on their backstage tension: “That’s good. The whole point of this is to get people talking. They’re talking for the first time about two female superstars going at it. That is the topic of conversation dominating all media outlets. That’s what we wanted. Conflict is great, controversy creates cash. I guarantee you, both of these women know that more than anybody.”

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2021.