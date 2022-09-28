wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Congratulates Her On WWE Return
In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix praised Candice LeRae and congratulated her on her return to WWE on this past Monday’s episode of RAW.
She wrote: “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”
When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature , @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage! pic.twitter.com/Ya9aSIQzd8
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) September 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says Jerry Lawler Told Him That Pouring Alcohol On Him Was Vince McMahon’s Idea
- More Details on WWE Contacting AEW Wrestlers About Getting Out of Their Contracts
- Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character
- Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on Raw, Leads to Tiktok Video With More Clues