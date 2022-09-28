Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Congratulates Her On WWE Return

In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix praised Candice LeRae and congratulated her on her return to WWE on this past Monday’s episode of RAW.

She wrote: “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”