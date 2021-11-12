Beth Phoenix Recalls Pitching Storyline To Play Brock Lesnar’s Little Sister

Beth Phoenix took a big swing early in her interactions with WWE, recalling this week how she once pitched a storyline to be Brock Lesnar’s little sister. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcast team member posted to her Twitter account to reveal the news, writing:

“Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL.”

Obviously, that never ended up happening. Phoenix would go on to sign a developmental deal with WWE in 2004, the same year Lesnar left the company for the first time.