Beth Phoenix, Sami Zayn, Dax Harwood & More React To Adam Copeland’s AEW Debut

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream, and several members of the wrestling world took to social media to react. You can see reactions to the former Edge’s debut after the main event of the show below from his wife Beth Phoenix, Sami Zayn, Dax Harwood, Saraya, and more:

Yeah, should probably bump this. https://t.co/pJRQPkQdrO — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 2, 2023

If there’s ever been a proper time to say Let’s Fucking Go, this is it. Let’s Fucking Go#AEWWrestleDream — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 2, 2023