Beth Phoenix, Sami Zayn, Dax Harwood & More React To Adam Copeland’s AEW Debut
Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream, and several members of the wrestling world took to social media to react. You can see reactions to the former Edge’s debut after the main event of the show below from his wife Beth Phoenix, Sami Zayn, Dax Harwood, Saraya, and more:
Guys. pic.twitter.com/XSd00N6h5m
— THE GLAMAZON (@TheBethPhoenix) October 2, 2023
Yeah, should probably bump this. https://t.co/pJRQPkQdrO
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 2, 2023
If there’s ever been a proper time to say Let’s Fucking Go, this is it.
Let’s Fucking Go#AEWWrestleDream
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 2, 2023
OMFFFGGGGG LETS GOOOOOOO @EdgeRatedR fuckkkk yesssss!!!!!!! @AEW
— SARAYA (@Saraya) October 2, 2023
Holy mother effing shiiiiiittttttt @EdgeRatedR!!!!!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 2, 2023
ON THIS DAY…. 🥲🤩
LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/QPsiLkP7ot
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 2, 2023
