Beth Phoenix Says Edge Had to Drive 17 Hours to Get to Raw Due to Travel Issues

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge’s trip to tonight’s Raw was a lengthy one complicated by a travel issue. Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to note that Edge had to drive 17 hours to get to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for tonight’s episode after some problems travelling reared their head.

You can see Phoenix’s tweet on the topic as well as a post by Edge from yesterday:

