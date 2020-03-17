wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Says Edge Had to Drive 17 Hours to Get to Raw Due to Travel Issues
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
Edge’s trip to tonight’s Raw was a lengthy one complicated by a travel issue. Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to note that Edge had to drive 17 hours to get to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for tonight’s episode after some problems travelling reared their head.
You can see Phoenix’s tweet on the topic as well as a post by Edge from yesterday:
FYI… @EdgeRatedR had to drive 17 hours total to deliver his words on #RAW after travel problems. #Grit #LastManStanding #RAW
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 17, 2020
Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 15, 2020
