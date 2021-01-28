wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Says NXT’s Announcers Can Beat Up AEW’s, Excalibur Responds
Beth Phoenix and Excalibur had a bit of good-hearted fun over their respective booths after tonight’s NXT, debating who can beat up who. Phoenix posted to Twitter with a photo of herself, Vic Joseph, and Wade Barrett captioned:
“My commentators can beat up your commentators. #WeAreNXT”
Excalibur responded with a picture of himself, Taz, and Brodie Lee Jr., with Brodie flexing, saying, “Wanna put $5 on it?” Phoenix then jokingly replied:
“Those pipes are illegal weapons!!! No fair!!!”
Wanna put $5 on it? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/NlqEfhm2By pic.twitter.com/7VbHJrZCxW
— Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) January 28, 2021
Sorry, had to bring in the heater!
— Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) January 28, 2021
