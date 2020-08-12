Beth Phoenix Set For This Week’s After the Bell

WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be the guest for this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Before you could hear her call the action each and every week on WWE NXT, the aptly-named Glamazon was the female powerhouse of WWE, Glam Slamming her way to four championship reigns and becoming one of the few female Superstars to compete in a Men’s Royal Rumble Match. In an in-depth conversation with The Savior of Misbehavior, Phoenix looks back on the evolution of her Glamazon persona, her comedic alliance with Santino Marella, the circumstances that led to her 2012 WWE departure, her tag team-esque marriage with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge and much more.