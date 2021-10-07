Beth Phoenix Shares Message on 14th Anniversary of First WWE Title Win

– Today marks the 14th anniversary of Beth Phoenix winning her first WWE Women’s Championship on October 7, 2007 at WWE No Mercy 2007. Beth Phoenix posted the following message on her first title win:

“14 years ago today I realized my childhood dream. I think of this milestone when I see our @WWENXT superstars having their first big moments. It’s why I love working with new talent. I get to see the look of pure personal validation on their faces when they realize, ‘I did it.'”